Putin ratifies treaty with Iran signed during Pezeshkian's Moscow visit

Moscow, Apr 21 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed the instrument of ratification of a key strategic partnership treaty with Iran earlier approved by the Russian parliament, Kremlin press service said.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in January during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s Moscow visit formalises a mutual commitment to building stronger relations across multiple areas, from national security to peaceful nuclear energy and joint resistance against unilateral sanctions.

However, it does not provide for joint action against any third party aggression on any of the contracting party.

Last Friday, at his talks with the visiting Iranian foreign minister, his Russian host Sergei Lavrov underscored that the treaty was being finalised “despite the challenging regional and global landscape and attempts to exert pressure on our nations by third parties”.

The treaty is said to be completing ratification process in the Iranian parliament.