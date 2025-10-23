Putin’s deputy security czar accuses Trump of waging war against Russia

Moscow, Oct 23 (PTI) Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday said the new US sanctions against Russia and President Donald Trump's cancellation of the Budapest summit are "an act of war against Russia." "If any of the numerous commentators still have any illusions, here's what you get. The US is our enemy. And their talkative 'peacekeeper' is now fully on the warpath against Russia," said Medvedev, who is also the deputy chairman of the national security council headed by President Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev, who, unlike his boss (Putin), is known for belligerent statements against the West, wrote on his homegrown MAX channel that commentators would attempt to justify Trump’s acts by saying that he couldn't do otherwise, that he was pressured by the American Congress.

"This doesn't change the main point: the decisions taken are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully aligned himself with crazy Europe," he underscored.

“The latest swing of the Trump pendulum has a clear upside. Ukraine can now be attacked without regard for unnecessary negotiations and to achieve victory where it is truly possible—on the ground, not behind a table," Medvedev voiced the views getting louder in Russia to transform the ongoing “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine into a full-fledged war with Kiev.

Trump on Wednesday night announced the cancellation of a proposed summit in Budapest and clamped wide sanctions against Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil and their subsidiaries, which extract more than 50 per cent of oil in Russia. Speaking on national broadcaster Vesti FM radio, a top expert, Igor Yushkov, said if India stops buying 1.6 -1.7 million BPD crude from Russia, the global prices will shoot up and the chain of middlemen will become longer.

The Trump administration has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Commenting on the sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil oil majors, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia will not face any particular problems. “Our country has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to confidently develop its economic and political potential,” Zakharova said at a regular briefing of the ministry. PTI VS RD RD