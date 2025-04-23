PW Wong calls on Singaporeans to vote again for his ruling party

Singapore, Apr 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on Singaporeans to vote his ruling People’s Action Party back into the government as nomination closed on Wednesday for the general election scheduled for May 3.

Wong is once again leading the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, a group representation constituency. His team includes Zaqy Mohamad, Alex Yam and Hany Soh.

The PAP has ruled Singapore ever since independence.

“Your vote will determine your future and your children’s future,” Wong said in his speech to a crowd of supporters at a nomination centre.

“We are in a changed world with turbulence all around. So, there is much at stake in this election,” he said.

“You know us well, we've walked this journey since this GRC was formed,” said Wong amid cheers.

A total of 97 parliamentary seats across 33 constituencies of the island state where 27,53,226 voters, as per latest Provisional Registers of Electors as of February 1, 2025, will be heading to the polls in May first week.

In a surprise development, PAP won its first constituency in the general election 2025 when it was returned unopposed at the close of nominations for the five-member Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC earlier in the day.

Minister of State for National Development and Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, incumbent MacPherson Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling and PAP new faces Diana Pang and Goh Pei Ming will be part of Singapore’s 15th Parliament.

This is the first walkover at a General Election since 2011, The Straits Times reported.

Pritam Singh, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Secretary-General of Workers’ Party, along with fellow members Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Fadli Fawzi and Kenneth Tiong are contesting Aljunied GRC.

They are being challenged by the PAP candidates: Chan Hui Yuh, Jagathishwaran Rajo, Daniel Liu, Adrian Ang and Faisal Abdul Aziz. PTI GS NPK NPK