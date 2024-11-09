Qatar asks Hamas officials to leave the country amidst US pressure

New Delhi: Amid the intensified pressure from the United States, Qatar has instructed Hamas officials to leave the country. Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that this development follows weeks of diplomatic negotiations.

Qatar told Hamas that it must close its diplomatic office in Doha roughly ten days ago following a request by the US, senior Biden administration officials tell The Times of Israel.

Qatar has hosted Hamas officials in Doha since 2012, amid requests from successive US administrations who felt it was important to have a communication channel with the terror group.

This development occurs at a time when the Middle East's geopolitical landscape is witnessing notable changes, potentially influenced by the recent U.S. election results and the anticipated foreign policy shifts under the new administration.

According to Axios’ Barak Ravid; the report earlier today of Qatar having ordered Hamas Leaders to leave the Country is true, with them having been notified of their need to leave in Late October, following Hamas’ Rejection of the latest Partial-Ceasefire Deal with Israel. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 8, 2024

Qatar, known for its role as a mediator in Middle Eastern conflicts and its long-standing relationship with Hamas, has served as a base for the group's political leaders since 2012. However, recently the US appeared to be pushing for a reevaluation of these ties, especially in light of Hamas's rejection of the latest ceasefire and hostage deal proposals.

This request from the US government to evict Hamas from Doha underscores a change in American policy towards the group, particularly after the failure to broker peace in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The US has made it clear that any continued support or harbouring of Hamas by its allies would not be tolerated, labelling the group as a terrorist organisation akin to ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

The decision has sparked a range of reactions across the region. Some see it as a necessary step towards de-escalation and peace, while others view it as a capitulation to US influence at the expense of Palestinian interests. There has been speculation that this move might either encourage Hamas to negotiate more seriously or lead to the group relocating to countries like Turkey or Iran.

The expulsion of Hamas from Qatar might alter the dynamics of hostage negotiations and ceasefire talks, with some suggesting that this could apply more pressure on Hamas to come to the negotiation table or face further isolation.

The situation remains fluid, with no clear timeline provided for when Hamas officials must vacate Qatar, though it's understood that preparations for their departure are underway.