New Delhi: Qatar is set to host high-level peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Doha on Saturday, aiming to de-escalate the intensifying border conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives in recent weeks.

The Afghan delegation will be led by Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub, son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar. Pakistan will be represented by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and National Security Advisor Lt Gen Asim Malik, who also heads the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Several senior Pakistani security officials are expected to accompany the delegation.

The announcement of the talks follows a suicide attack near the Afghan border that killed seven Pakistani soldiers, highlighting the fragility of the current ceasefire. The attack occurred during a temporary truce that had been established to halt several days of intense conflict earlier in the month.

The ceasefire was brokered by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, who expressed deep concern over the border clashes that have left several hundred soldiers and militants dead.

Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Abdul Aziz Al Khulaifi, offered his country's mediation to resolve the crisis, stating that "mediation represents the bedrock of Qatar's foreign policy, stemming from a firm conviction that dialogue must prevail over division." He emphasised that even the most complex conflicts can be resolved through wisdom, trust, and perseverance.

The focus of the upcoming talks is expected to be on extending the current ceasefire and developing a long-term mechanism to prevent further clashes. Both sides have accused each other of harbouring armed groups that launch cross-border attacks, contributing to the ongoing tensions.

The recent escalation in violence has led to the closure of major border crossings, including Torkham and Chaman, disrupting trade and movement between the two countries. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with hopes that the Doha talks will pave the way for a sustainable peace agreement.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have flared repeatedly in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of cross-border attacks. The latest round of fighting in the Spin Boldak region and other border areas of Pakistan’s Balochistan province led to heavy casualties on both sides, marking one of the deadliest confrontations since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.