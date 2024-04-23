Qatar's Emir visits Nepal, meets President Paudel

Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday met Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel here and discussed matters related to bilateral interests and diplomatic ties.

Sheikh Tamim, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Nepal on Tuesday, called on President Paudel at the Shital Niwas.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters related to bilateral interests and diplomatic relations, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet and other officials were also present at the delegation-level meeting.

Sheikh Tamim reached Sheetal Niwas directly from the Tribhuvan International Airport, where he was welcomed by President Paudel, Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. A consignment of the Nepal Army offered a guard of honour in his respect.

The emir will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Dahal on Wednesday.

Both leaders will also witness the signing ceremony of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding, the Foreign Ministry said.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks on the issue of improving migrant workers' conditions in the Gulf state, sources said.

On Sunday, New York-based Human Rights Watch called on Qatar, Nepal and Bangladesh to prioritise labour protection for migrant workers during the emir's visit.

Qatar hosts about 400,000 Nepali workers, mostly in construction and manual labour.

Concerns about working in extreme heat in Qatar — that could reach over 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) — inadequate living facilities and abuse have risen in recent years.

“It is important ... to go beyond exchanging diplomatic pleasantries over their longstanding labour ties and seize this moment to publicly commit to concrete, enforceable protections that address the serious abuses that migrant workers in Qatar continue to face,” Michael Page, the agency's deputy Middle East and North Africa director, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The statement said while Qatar-based jobs have allowed migrant workers “to send remittances back home to their families”, many experience abuse, including “wage theft, contract violations, and chronic illness linked to unsafe working conditions”.

The HRW also criticised Qatar’s labour reforms as insufficient and too narrow in scope. While some reforms have been introduced, they have not fully dismantled the kafala (labour sponsorship) system, which ties a worker's immigration status to an employer, preventing many from leaving abusive workplaces without losing their legal status.

The agency's call to action suggests that the emir's visit could be a pivotal opportunity to champion significant labour reforms, My Republica newspaper reported.

The Nepali government declared a public holiday on Tuesday in honour of the emir's visit, the first high-level stop-by to Nepal from the Gulf nation. PTI SBP PY ZH PY PY