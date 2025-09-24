Racist, sexist, Islamophobic: London Mayor Sadiq Khan hits back at Trump

London, Sep 24 (PTI) London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump’s attack against the UK capital at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by branding him “racist, sexist and Islamophobic”.

Khan, who was at the receiving end of Trump’s barbs even during the President’s UK State Visit last week, was reacting to the UNGA speech in New York on Tuesday, when Trump singled out London as having a “terrible, terrible mayor” who was moving towards “Sharia law”.

"I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic," Khan told reporters when asked to respond during a London bus tour.

“I think people are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive, successful city that means I appear to be living rent-free in Donald Trump’s head,” he said.

“I’m just thankful that we have record numbers of Americans coming to London since records began. There’s never been a period when more Americans have come to London. There must be a reason for that,” he added.

With reference to the city that he governs, the Mayor reiterated that London is “the greatest city in the world and long may that continue”.

Trump’s latest clash with Khan followed comments on Air Force One on his way back to Washington from the UK at the conclusion of a State Visit hosted by King Charles III Wednesday.

“I didn’t want him there. I asked that he not be there. I think the Mayor of London, Khan, is among the worst mayors in the world and we have some bad ones. I think he’s done a terrible job,” the US President told reporters, with reference to Khan’s absence at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle.

It followed Khan accusing Trump of fuelling “divisive, far-Right politics” in the lead up to the State Visit.

Their very public spats date back a few years, ever since a terrorist attack on London Bridge in June 2017.