Radio stations catering to Indian community in South Africa awarded

Johannesburg, Mar 8 (PTI) Four radio stations catering to the Indian community in South Africa received the 'Special Recognition Award' for significantly contributing to restore and grow the Indian culture and heritage through their body of work.

Southside FM catering to the South Indian community; Eastwave FM, the first Indian community radio station; Hindvani, run by Hindi Shiksha Sangh of South Africa, and Lotus FM, a South African national radio station were among the awardees on Friday at the start of the three-day Indian Film Festival South Africa 25 here.

Radio stations catering to the Indian community in South Africa have an important role to play in not just maintaining cultural heritage but also through encouraging fostering of unity locally and globally, said the organisers.

The awards were given by the High Commission of India to media houses and individuals who have significantly contributed to restore and grow the Indian culture and heritage in India and South Africa through their body of work coinciding with the Indian Film Festival South Africa 25 (IFFSA).

IFFSA is being hosted by the High Commission of India and the Consulate General of India with Zee Entertainment Africa.

“This recognition is not just a celebration of our work, but a testament to the power of culture, storytelling and shared experiences in bringing people together around the world, using the platform of radio as a medium,” said Tansen Nepaul, Station Manager of Southside FM.

Southside FM caters to the South Indian community in the country, largely descended from the first indentured labourers who arrived in South Africa from 1860 onwards.

Vikash Maharagh, who founded the Eastwave FM 92.2 FM over three decades ago, said the award was very special because the High Commission had taken the time and effort to acknowledge their role in helping preserve culture. “We don’t just exist in a vacuum. A lot of the content that we provide is indeed from your country and we just try to preserve it by adding in our own South African context.” Naresh Amichand and Simi Sharma accepted the award for Hindvani on behalf of the Hindi Shiksha Sangh of South Africa.

“This a great recognition of the work that we have done solely with volunteers for the past 27 years to propagate the Hindi language through our love for the mother tongue and the fusion of Indo-South African music that we present on our airwaves,” Sharma said.

Presenter Varshan Sookun, while accepting the award on behalf of Lotus FM, highlighted the task of the station: "As the only national Indian radio station in South Africa, we have a special responsibility of celebrating our shared history with India." Others who received the award for cultural promotion were Zee TV CEO Somnath Malakar, Avalon Group CEO AB Moosa, actress Tarina Patel, and internationally-renowned musician Wouter Kellerman.