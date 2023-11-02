Rafah Crossing reopens; allowing exit for wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict, the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been reopened to civilians for the first time since the hostilities began. As of Wednesday, approximately 400 people left the Gaza Strip through the border checkpoint, with 335 foreign passport holders and 76 injured Gazans successfully making their way out, according to Palestinian officials.

The reopening of the Rafah Crossing has allowed Egyptian ambulances to transport critically injured Palestinians from Gaza to makeshift hospitals in Egypt. These medical facilities have been established near the border crossing in Sheikh Zuweid to provide essential medical care for those seeking refuge from the violence.

Additionally, as part of this arrangement, 335 foreign nationals or dual citizenship holders have been granted permission to cross the border, on the first day of crossing including citizens of various countries such as Jordan, Austria, Japan, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Australia, and two British nationals.

This breakthrough follows extensive negotiations facilitated by Qatar, which has been acting as an intermediary in discussions involving Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, with the coordination of the United States. Initially, the agreement allowed critically injured individuals and certain foreign passport holders to exit the Gaza Strip. Qatar has been hosting a political office for the Hamas group since 2012.

The reopening of the Rafah Crossing represents a pivotal moment, as it had remained entirely closed since October 7 when the conflict erupted, subjecting the people of Gaza to a protracted siege.

As the first Egyptian ambulances arrived at the crossing around noon, a palpable sense of relief washed over the crowd that had anxiously gathered there since morning. Reports suggest that Gaza authorities have registered around 7,000 individuals with dual nationality or foreign status within Gaza. This development also marks the beginning of a process where around 500 foreign nationals will be allowed to leave Gaza daily.

Amid these events, a communication blackout has engulfed Gaza, with phone and internet services completely disrupted. Paltel, Gaza's largest telecommunications provider, reported a widespread breakdown of these networks, marking the second such blackout in the past week.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed the loss of 15 soldiers in ground fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Israeli military casualties since October 7 to 326. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the challenging nature of the ongoing conflict, emphasising its length and the mixture of achievements and painful losses.

Simultaneously, Israel continues its aerial bombardment of Gaza, with over 11,000 targets struck since the conflict's inception. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have indicated that these strikes primarily target Hamas positions within the Gaza Strip.

The IDF's reports include an incident in the Jabalia neighbourhood, where attackers were identified near a school, medical centre, and government offices within a multi-story building. Consequently, Israeli air forces launched an airstrike in response, causing civilian casualties, including children, at a location within a refugee camp.

Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza also witnessed a series of powerful explosions that rocked the southern region. This area had previously been considered a safe area, prompting Palestinians to shift from north to south due to advancing Israeli ground troops. The explosions resulted in numerous casualties, including deaths and injuries, affecting women and children.

According to Gaza's health ministry, the toll from this devastating conflict has surpassed 8,500 individuals losing their lives since Israel initiated its intensive bombardment of the territory. The conflict originally erupted on October 7, resulting in 1,400 fatalities and 239 individuals being taken as hostages by Hamas militants.