Rahman thanks Yunus govt functionaries, foreign dignitaries for support during Khaleda Zia's funeral

Dhaka, Jan 1 (PTI) BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman on Thursday thanked Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, government functionaries, dignitaries from South Asian countries and common people for attending his mother and former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia's funeral.

Rahman also expressed his “profound gratitude” to the civilian and military institutions, law enforcers, public servants and media professionals for their “professionalism, care and dedication” in ensuring a peaceful and dignified final farewell to Zia.

Hundreds of thousands of people on Wednesday bid an emotional farewell to 80-year-old Zia, the chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who was laid to rest with state honour beside her husband Ziaur Rahman's grave near the parliament building amid tight security.

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years of self-exile in London, in a statement posted on his social media account, also promised to honour with humility and commitment his mother's legacy of devoting “her life to serving others, day after day, with relentless dedication.” Stating that his heart is “full of sorrow and gratitude,” as he laid his mother, his “first teacher in life,” Zia to her final rest beside his father, Rahman said, “The weight of her absence is immeasurable, but your presence, the Bangladeshi people's, has made this profound moment feel less alone.” He extended “heartfelt gratitude” to the senior dignitaries of countries from the South Asian region, who attended the funeral personally, and to those countries, diplomats and partners who shared their condolences with the family and the party.

“Your gestures of condolence have touched our hearts profoundly,” Rahman said.

Thanking the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said their “thoughtful efforts” helped ensure that senior dignitaries from abroad were able to personally convey the condolences of their respective countries.

“Their presence reflected the deep respect my mother was held in beyond our borders,” he added.

The long list of people and institutions that Rahman thanked comprised the officers and personnel of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force; the men and women serving across the country's security and law-enforcement services; individuals from the intelligence community, and the many public servants and staff working within the National Security Adviser’s office and several ministries.

“Your thoughtful coordination and steady presence helped ensure that everything was handled with care,” Rahman added.

He also thanked the domestic and international media for coverage of the funera event “amid a vast crowd spread across several square kilometres.” Rahman said he is “deeply moved” by the outpouring of love from friends, neighbours, well-wishers, and families who came in their millions to honour Zia's life and legacy and said that seeing the gathering reminded him that Zia was “not only a mother to me, but in many ways a mother of this nation.” “Today, at a time of greatest sorrow, I feel like this whole nation is my family,” he said.

“My mother devoted her life to serving others, day after day, with relentless dedication. I feel the weight of that legacy, and I promise to honour it with humility and commitment.

"Where her journey paused, I will strive to continue her work to the people whose faith and love sustained her until her last breath," Rahman added.