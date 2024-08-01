Rainfall breaks 44-year record in Lahore, leaves city flooded

Lahore, Aug 1 (PTI) Monsoon rains on Thursday broke the 44-year record for maximum rainfall in a day for Lahore, flooding streets, homes, and even public hospitals in the capital city of Pakistan's Punjab province, which also killed three persons, officials said.

More rains are forecast for a few days and the authorities have warned of moderate to high flooding in Jhelum river at Mangla.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson Mazhar Hussain, the 44-year record for maximum rainfall in a day during monsoon was broken on Thursday with maximum rainfall -- 337 millimetres -- recorded at the Lahore airport area.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, “Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are expected to bring torrential rains to upper parts of the country from August 1 to 6, with intermittent breaks.” “Rain flooded streets, homes, and even public hospitals, disrupting electricity supply across Lahore. Around 300 feeders have tripped in the city. Three people were killed in rain-related incidents in the city,” officials said.

Flight operations in Lahore too were suspended for several hours due to heavy rains.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the officials concerned to remain in the field 24/7 to drain out rainwater-inundated areas.

The PDMA said water levels in rivers, dams and streams are rising due to the monsoon rains. “Moderate to high-level flooding in the river Jhelum at Mangla from August 1 to 4 can be witnessed,” it said.

In all, 24 people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in incidents related to monsoon rains since July 29, taking the total of those killed in July itself to about 100-odd people across the country. PTI MZ NPK NPK NPK