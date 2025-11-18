New Delhi: Raja Faisal Rathore was elected the new Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last night after the Legislative Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Chaudhry Anwarul Haq by a majority vote. Rathore received 36 votes in the 53-member House, while only two legislators voted against him.

After a brief debate, Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar put the motion to a vote.

The motion was moved by Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, and others, with Faisal Mumtaz Rathore nominated as the alternative leader of the House. Earlier, Anwarul Haq had been asked to resign, but he refused to do so.

During the voting, Rathore secured 36 votes, while only two were cast against him. A simple majority of 27 votes was required for the motion to pass. The resolution seeking a no-confidence vote against Anwarul Haq was submitted to the Assembly Secretariat on Friday afternoon.

Newly elected Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, who belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said he carries a heavy responsibility and, as a political worker, will live up to the party’s trust. He said the journey ahead “is not one of flowers but of thorns.”

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and said his government would make every effort to address the genuine problems of the people.

A 20-member cabinet will be sworn in for the welfare and service of the people, he added, pledging to work day and night for their betterment.