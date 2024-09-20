Raja Krishnamoorthi campaigns for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Washington, Sep 20 (PTI) Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi campaigned for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Michigan, a key battleground, where the small Indian American community stands to make a big difference in a very close race.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, spent the weekend in state capital Detroit, where he served as a campaign surrogate to boost the Harris-Walz ticket and drive South Asian turnout in one of the key swing states.

In partnership with the AAPI Victory Fund, Krishnamoorthi attended various places of worship, including a Hindu Temple, and headlined a South Asian American Town Hall alongside Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, candidate for the US Senate in Michigan.

The events drew attendance from hundreds of local Democrats eager to participate in the November election.

"The enthusiasm in our community for the first ever South Asian President of the United States is very real," Krishnamoorthi said. "I will continue to travel across the country, and across the state of Illinois, to do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris to be our next President of the United States." Last month, Raja headlined a number of outreach events to support the Harris-Walz campaign, holding phone banking events and town halls, in Wisconsin and Nevada.

Krishnamoorthi, who is also a member of the Harris Victory Fund National Finance Committee, is the first individual of South Asian descent to ever serve in federal elected office in Illinois, and the first to ever lead a Committee in the US Congress as Chair or Ranking Member. PTI LKJ VN VN