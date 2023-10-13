Raja Krishnamoorthi gets Dalip Singh Saund Award for political leadership

Washington, Oct 13 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has been presented with the Dalip Singh Saund Award for political leadership in recognition of his “exemplary commitment to advancing the interests of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities in Congress.

The 'Poliical Leadrship Award' was presented to Krishnamoorthi by Asian American Unity Coalition (AAUC) at an event recently. Saund was the first Sikh, Indian-American to be elected to the Congress.

“I am grateful to the Asian-American Unity Coalition for this honour and for its continued leadership in bringing together Asian-Americans of all backgrounds to build a more inclusive nation,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Thursday.

“As we work to expand the promise of the "American Dream" to every American community, I am honoured to join my colleagues in carrying on the example of Congressman Saund,” he said.

The AAUC, which is a coalition that encompasses dozens of nonprofit organisations and lifetime members, embodies the rich tapestry of Asian-American and Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities, including Indian, Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, and Polynesian Americans, among others.

With its mission to advocate for and uplift these diverse communities, the AAUC stands as a unifying force dedicated to addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by AANHPI individuals and organisations across the United States, the media release said.