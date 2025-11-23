Rajapaksa-led opposition vows to topple Sri Lankan govt at 'first opportunity'

Colombo, Nov 23 (PTI) Accusing the NPP government of failing to deliver on its pre-election promises, Sri Lanka's opposition party, led by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, has warned that it would move to topple the administration at the "first opportunity".

Since sweeping the 2024 elections, the National People's Power (NPP), led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has pursued cases against members of the previous Rajapaksa administration. Several have been jailed or granted bail on corruption charges, including two who received 20-year prison terms following convictions.

“We are ready and we warn the government that we will topple the government at the first opportunity,” Namal Rajapaksa, son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, told a well-attended rally in the Colombo suburb of Nugegoda on Friday.

Namal, 39, seen as the political heir to the Rajapaksa family, accused the NPP government of failing to deliver on its pre-election promises.

“We tell the government, please fulfil what you promised to the people a year ago,” he said.

In an apparent reference to several of his party members being jailed or on bail for corruption, Namal said he would not be intimidated by government actions.

“We will continue our fight,” he said.

The large turnout came despite the main opposition SJB's decision to stay away. The SJB, led by Sajith Premadasa, is ideologically opposed to the Rajapaksas’ SLPP and has sought to avoid joint appearances due to ongoing corruption investigations.

“This rally is the indicator that all people have united despite the differences among the political parties,” said Udaya Gammanpila, the organiser of the rally.

The rally was the first since the main opposition came out onto the streets against the NPP.

Harin Fernando, representing the former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s UNP, claimed the rally was a "roaring success" despite alleged attempts by the government to scuttle it.

“Loudspeakers were silenced, and power was cut to deter us. But look at the turnout," he said. PTI CORR SCY SCY SCY