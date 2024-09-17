Rajasthan minister Rathore meets UAE minister to bring investments in state

Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) Seeking to invite investors in Rajasthan, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajvavardhan Rathore met with Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Trade, on the sidelines of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Rathore and other members of the delegation also held meetings with several leading companies of the UAE as well as with members of the UAE chapter of the UAE-India Business Council.

The minister-led delegation rolled out the red carpet and invited the UAE-based business groups and investors to make investments in Rajasthan.

Speaking at the Dubai investors’ meet, Rathore said, “The political will of the government to alleviate the business environment is amply demonstrated by the decision to host the investment summit in the very first year of the government’s tenure,” he said.

According to him, a complete revamp of the policy framework has been undertaken and new policies are going to be launched in the coming days to ensure that the investors are able to do business at the least possible cost and in the most hassle-free manner.

The delegation held a round of discussions with several companies belonging to logistics, real estate, petrochemicals, financial services, health, renewable energy, AI filmmaking, solar and steel manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

This includes meetings with business groups associated with the UAE chapter of UAE-India Business Council (UIBC) including officials of Kef Holdings, DP World, Lulu Financial Holdings, Emirates NBD, Sharaf Group, EFS Facilities among others.

The minister-led delegation also held discussions with companies invited to explore the business prospects in the state and participate in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, which will be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11. The delegation will also visit Qatar after the UAE-leg.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, urged the business groups and trade bodies based in the UAE to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan. "The consulate office in Dubai will be more than willing to put the interested investors in touch with the officials in Rajasthan and help facilitate their investment into the state," he said.