Rajasthani bagpipers, female Bhangra group make Indian ensemble at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Edinburgh (UK), Aug 16 (PTI) The soul-stirring music of the Rajasthani bagpipers, an all-female Bhangra group from Punjab, and traditional Chhau dancers from West Bengal have added a touch of colourful Indian traditions and culture at the ongoing Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Announcing the fifth year of its collaboration with the Edinburgh Tattoo, one of The Edinburgh Festivals, production company Teamwork Arts said that it is "not just a performance - it is a celebration of cultural exchange, artistic excellence, and the journey of unity through diversity".

The Edinburgh Tattoo hosts over 200,000 visitors across 27 shows through a three-week showcase and is broadcast by the BBC to a viewership of over 18 million people across its television, radio, and digital platforms.

"In a showstopping extravaganza of energy and excitement, this performance is bright, bold and exciting from start to finish. Combining the traditional exuberance of Bollywood with powerful Bhangra folk dances, and the sounds of an Indian Rajasthani piper and folk musicians, we are thrilled to see Teamwork Arts from India illuminate Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade as they connect Scotland and India," Michael Braithwaite, creative director, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said in a statement.

The eclectic programme opens with the Rajasthani bagpipers, led by Shyopat Julia, who is known for blending traditional Rajasthani folk sounds with the distinct rhythm of bagpipes, joined by his son, Jekin, a master of the dhol.

An all-female Bhangra group, dressed in colourful Patiala suits, execute energetic kicks, leaps, and body-bends to the syncopated rhythm of the dhol.

One segment in the programme features the glamour and grandeur of Bollywood. Choreographed by international performer-choreographer Gilles Chuyen, featuring elaborate costumes, the show will offer a glimpse of Bollywood dance, which draws from traditional Indian styles like Kathak and Bharatanatyam and has evolved to include elements from jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dance.

Traditional Chhau dancers from West Bengal also take the stage. Led by Umesh Bisht, these dancers don large Purulia-style masks and costumes in hues of yellow and red, bringing their powerful, martial movements to life.

"Teamwork Arts has been at the forefront of this association since the early 2000s, pioneering the inclusion of Indian performances at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Our latest collaboration, now in its 5th year, underscores the theme of ‘Journeys’, celebrating the voyages of sailors, adventurers, and traders across the globe, and their return home. Through our participation, we embody this journey by sharing the diverse and dynamic culture of India with the world," Sanjoy K Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, said.

The grand finale features 100 performers uniting in the lively rhythms of Dandiya and Garba, and highlights a milestone cultural collaboration between India and Scotland.