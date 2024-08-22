Rajnath Singh arrives in Washington for talks to bolster India-US defence ties

Washington, Aug 22 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to the US to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

In Washington, Singh will hold talks with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan among others.

India's plan to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles and co-production of GE F414 engines in India are likely to figure prominently in Singh's talks with Austin, officials said in New Delhi this week.

"The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the defence ministry said announcing Singh's trip to the US from August 23 to 26.

"The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels," it said.

Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit.