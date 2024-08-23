Rajnath Singh urges diaspora to serve as ambassadors to enhance India's global perception

Washington, Aug 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has highlighted India's rapid development and progress and urged the diaspora to serve as ambassadors for the country and help enhance its global perception.

Rajnath Singh, who is here on a four-day visit to the US, made this remark when a delegation of Overseas Friends of BJP, led by its president Dr Adapa Prasad called on him on Thursday.

The delegation comprises prominent community leaders, including Sikhs of America Chairman Jesse Singh and President Kanwaljit Singh Soni.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh quoted the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, saying, "If you want to see the future, come to India; if you want to feel the future, come to India; and if you want to work for the future, come to India." He highlighted India's rapid development and progress, urging the diaspora to serve as ambassadors for India and help enhance its global perception.

After he met with Rajnath Singh, Prasad praised him as a leader who values grassroots workers. He said they discussed "the role of the diaspora in strengthening US-India relations and people-to-people contacts between the two nations".

Jesse Singh expressed gratitude to the defence minister for his assistance in resolving several issues affecting the Sikh community, while Kanwaljit Soni also thanked him for his support.

Later that evening, the Embassy of India hosted a community event in honour of Rajnath Singh, attended by leaders from various ethnic and national organisations.