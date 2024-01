Ram devotees globally celebrate consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya with

Washington/Port of Spain, Jan 22 (PTI) Joyous Ram devotees and members of the Indian diaspora around the world gathered at several places, including at the iconic Times Square in New York, and organised prayers, car rallies and other religious events to celebrate the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya on Monday. The Indian diaspora gathered at New York’s Times Square to witness the live screening of 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ram Mandir. The iconic location was lit up to mark the ceremony. People were seen donning traditional attire, dancing, singing bhajans and other songs.

At SV Lotus Temple in Fairfax County of Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC, members of the Sikh, Muslim and Pakistani American communities also joined the celebrations. Over 2,500 people attended the event on Sunday. Pictures of the Ram Mandir were also displayed on the NASDAQ screen.

At an event organised by the Hindus of Greater Houston, members from various countries where Lord Rama is part of the culture were facilitated.

In Los Angeles, 1,000 people attended a car rally to celebrate the occasion. About 250 cars participated in the rally.

Immediately after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, World Hindu Council of America (VHPA) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Canada announced a Ram Mandir Yatra to visit over 1,000 temples in the two countries.

The epic journey is scheduled to commence on March 25 from the Om Hindu Center in Billerica, Massachusetts, featuring a specially adorned van carrying statues of Shree Ram, Sita, Lakshaman, and Hanuman, according to a statement issued by VHP America.

“The primary goal of this monumental endeavour is to personally deliver Prasad and Akshat (rice) obtained by VHPA delegates who actively participated in the Shree Ram Lalla Murti Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya Dham on January 22, 2024,” it said. “Additionally, the initiative aims to present written recognition of participation in the Shree Ram Lalla Murti Prana Pratishtha,” it added.

This ambitious task is set to be accomplished in 45 days, encompassing the entire expanse of the USA and Canada.

Thousands of people in Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with a large number of Indian-origin population, attended a grand event on the eve of the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya.

More than 5,000 people attended the celebration on Sunday which was marked by cultural events and the singing of popular Ram songs.

“Indeed, an honour to participate in the grand celebrations by the Indian Diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago on the eve of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” the Indian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago posted on X.

The Mauritian government granted a one-off special leave for two hours to public servants of the Hindu faith to attend prayers marking the "landmark" inauguration "Let us rejoice as Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya. May his blessings and teachings continue to light our way towards peace and prosperity. Jai Hind! Jai Mauritius!," Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth posted on X.

Presenting the rustic melodies of Ram bhajans, the Roche Bois Ramayana Group from Mauritius created a heartwarming ambience that filled the air with devotion, peace, and a sense of unity.

On the eve of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, the city of Queretaro in Mexico got the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico.

"The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall," the Embassy of India in Mexico posted on X.

Over 250 diaspora members attended the event.

In Fiji, Ram Lalla Utsav was organised from January 18-22 by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Suva and Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji to commemorate the inauguration. PTI NSA NSA NSA