Ram Mandir float highlight of FIA India Day Parade in NYC

New York, Aug 19 (PTI) Thousands of Indian-Americans gathered in the heart of the city to commemorate the Indian Independence Day, with a grand tableau featuring the Ayodhya Ram Mandir being among the highlights of an annual India Day parade held here.

Madison Avenue in New York City was seeped in hues of the Indian tri-colour and popular Indian patriotic and movie songs reverberated through the air as members of the diaspora community, dressed in traditional and tri-colour-themed finery, gathered for the 42nd Annual India Day Parade organised by the leading diaspora body Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) on Sunday.

The parade's highlight was the Ram Mandir replica, measuring 18 feet long, 9 feet wide, and 8 feet tall. Members of the community that had lined up at the parade route said they had not yet seen the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but felt blessed to see the Ram Mandir float in New York City.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January this year.

"Ram Bhagwan is back in Ayodhya and we are bringing the Ram Mandir float here for all the Hindus in America. Shri Ram is home,” General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America Amitabh VW Mittal told PTI.

The Ram Mandir float was “phenomenal. Very happy for Hindus and Indians that we have a beautiful mandir and we could view it here in America. The whole world is proud of India’s achievements,” said an elderly lady who had come to witness the parade.

A banner on the Ram Mandir float by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America said that it is “powered by Ram Bhakts across the globe.” People were seen admiring the float and taking photos and videos of the float, as they chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Acclaimed Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi and renowned actor and MP Manoj Tiwari were the Guests of Honor at the parade. Actor Sonakshi Sinha was the Grand Marshal and actor Zaheer Iqbal was the parade’s VIP guest.

Ahead of the parade, Tripathi had told PTI that it was a moment of pride for him that the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as well as India’s rich cultural heritage will be highlighted at the parade.

India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and accomplishments were showcased at the parade through varied floats and banners.

A float of the Consulate General of India in New York showcased India’s space accomplishments and displayed photos of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3, and the country’s space luminaries Wing Commander and astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath.

FIA President Dr Avinash Gupta underscored the unique resonance of the parade's theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. He said that on India’s independence day, “we celebrate democracy, unity in diversity and inclusiveness.” In the days and weeks leading up to the parade, there was strong criticism over the inclusion of the Ram Mandir float in the FIA India Day parade.

A coalition of human rights and interfaith organizations had condemned the inclusion of the Ram Mandir float in the parade and wrote to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams “urging them to condemn and oppose the inclusion of an anti-Muslim float” at the India Day Parade. FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya had said that the India Day Parade, which has been held annually for four decades, has been targeted by “hate-filled bigotry” for including the Ram Mandir float.

Noting that the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the ‘world is one family’, Vaidya had said "For over four decades, the parade has been a celebration of community, growing due to its display of inclusion and diversity." The parade allowed the participants to display their expressions respectfully and peacefully without diminishing or disrespecting others.

"Despite our longstanding tradition of celebrating diversity, we are now the target of communal hate and bigotry," he said.

He had urged the "entire Hindu community to peacefully yet resolutely oppose the bigotry" displayed by distorting facts, misleading the public, and creating a hateful distraction for reasons unknown.