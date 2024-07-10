Ram Mandir tableau to be highlight at FIA's India Day parade in NYC next month

New York, Jul 10 (PTI) A tableau featuring the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be the highlight of the India Day parade that will be organised in the heart of Manhattan next month to commemorate the Indian Independence Day.

Leading diaspora body Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) said at a curtain-raiser event hosted at the Consulate General of India in New York here that the 42nd Annual India Day Parade NYC, to be held on August 18, will feature the special Ram Mandir tableau.

FIA further announced that renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi will be the Guest of Honour at the parade that passes through New York City's popular Madison Avenue and is attended by thousands of members of the Indian diaspora.

India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and accomplishments are highlighted at the annual parade as the city’s Madison Avenue gets seeped in the colours of the Indian tricolour and Indian patriotic and popular songs waft through the celebratory atmosphere.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan highlighted the history of the parade and assured that the consulate will support the event and together showcase India's great culture to New York and the US.

FIA President Dr Avinash Gupta underscored the unique resonance of the parade's theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

During the event on Monday, a video showcased the design and construction of the Ram Mandir float, which will be the parade’s centrepiece.

"This year, the inclusion of a grand replica of the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir, measuring 18 feet long, 9 feet wide, and 8 feet tall, promises to be a powerful symbol of cultural significance and a testament to a historic moment for the global Indian community,” FIA said.

Representatives from the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) and Siddhivinayak Temple together unveiled the small replica of the Ram Mandir float at the event at the Consulate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January this year.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya provided an overview of the organisation's history and activities and called on the community members to collaborate to ensure the parade’s success in highlighting India’s rich culture not just to the Indian diaspora but communities across New York and the tri-state area. PTI YAS AMS