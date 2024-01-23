Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya 'proud moment' for Hindus, says Nepal foreign minister

Kathmandu, Jan 23 (PTI) Nepal foreign minister N P Saud has said that the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a "proud moment for all the followers of Sanatana Dharma" and Lord Ram and Mata Sita symbolise the profound cultural and civilisational linkages between India and the Himalayan nation.

In a late night post on X on Monday, Saud said, “Maryada Purushottam Sri Rama and Mata Sita, daughter of Nepal, were the epitomes of courage, sacrifice, justice and righteousness.” "Jay Shree Ram! Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and accomplishment of sacred Prana Pratishtha ceremony today is a proud moment for all the followers of Sanatan Dharma," he wrote, sharing a picture of the Ram Lalla idol.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Modi who said it marked the advent of a new era.

Lakhs of people across the globe watched the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event.

Saud said Lord Ram and Mata Sita symbolise "the profound cultural and civilisational linkage" between Nepal and India. "May their virtues and ideals continue to lead us to the service of humanity!," he said.

Nepal's former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the occasion.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The sacred Prana Pratishtha ceremony signifies a moment of pride for all followers of Sanatan Dharma. Jai Shree Ram!,” he posted on X on Tuesday.

Nepal's Janakpurdham, the birthplace of goddess Sita, on Monday, decked up for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, with temple authorities decorating the Janaki temple with garlands and flowers. As many as 1.25 lakh earthen lamps were lit to celebrate the auspicious occasion of 'pran pratistha'.

Hindus in Janakpurdham, who joined the celebrations with multiple cultural and religious festivities, wrote "Jai Siyaram" with flowers.

Mata Sita's other name is Janaki, daughter of King Janak of Janakpur. It is 500 km east of Ayodhya and has been a symbol of the ancient bond shared by India and Nepal. PTI SBP SCY SCY