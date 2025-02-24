Ramzan is almost here. 5 tips to boost your wellbeing and energy levels if you’re fasting

Sydney, Feb 24 (The Conversation) Ramzan is one of the most significant months of the Islamic lunar calendar. It marks the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).

Almost 2 billion Muslims worldwide observe this month of prayer and reflection, which includes fasting between two prayers, Fajr at dawn and Maghrib at sunset.

Ramzan is about purifying the mind, body and soul, and practising self-restraint. It’s a time for spiritual growth and dedication to God (or Allah in Arabic). Ramzan also brings people together for meals and celebrations, with a focus on helping those less fortunate.

Depending on where you live, Ramzan can mean going 12 to 19 hours without eating or drinking anything, including water.

Our research shows choosing balanced, nutrient-dense foods and drinks can result in better wellbeing and greater energy levels than following your usual diet during Ramzan.

Here’s what to consider if you’re fasting for Ramzan.

Do you have any health issues? Healthy Muslims are expected to fast during Ramzan once they have reached puberty.

Frail older adults are exempt from fasting, as are pregnant, breastfeeding and menstruating women. Anyone who cannot participate in fasting can make up for the missed fasting days later.

People with chronic illness or mental health may be exempt if fasting poses a risk to their health. If you suffer from chronic illness, such as diabetes, heart disease or kidney problems, and want to fast, consult your GP first.

Fasting can have severe health consequences for people with certain medical conditions and those who rely on prescription medication. Some medications need to be taken at a specific time (and some with food) to be safe and effective.

If you’re not drinking enough water during Ramzan, your body might also handle some medications differently: they may not work as well or cause side effects.

For people who can safely fast, here are five tips to maintain your wellbeing during Ramzan.

1. Plan ahead In preparation for Ramzan, stock up on essentials. Plan your meals and hydration in advance, to stay on top of your nutritional intake.

Start reducing your caffeine gradually in the week leading to Ramzan, so your body can adjust. This can help prevent or reduce the fasting headaches that many experience at the beginning of Ramzan.

Move your meals gradually towards Suhoor and Iftar times, so your body gets used to the new mealtimes.

2. Stay hydrated Staying hydrated is important during Ramzan. Women should aim to drink 2.1 litres of water or fluids (such as coconut water, clear soups, broths or herbal teas) each day. Men should aim for 2.6 litres.

Limit the intake of sugary or artificially sweetened drinks and enjoy fresh fruit juice only in moderation. Sugary drinks cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. The body responds by releasing insulin, causing a drop in blood sugar, which can leave you feeling fatigued, irritable and hungry.

Increase your hydration by including water-rich foods, such as cucumbers and watermelon, in your diet.

3. Get your nutrients early Before dawn, have a nutrient-rich, slow-digesting meal, along with plenty of water.

Select healthy nutrient-dense food with proteins and fats from lean meats, fish, chickpeas, tofu, nuts and seeds.

Choose whole grain products, a variety of vegetables and fruits, and fermented foods, such as kimchi and pickles, which can support your digestion.

When you prepare your meals, consider grilling, steaming or air frying instead of deep frying.

Stay away from processed foods such as cakes, ice cream, chips and chocolates, as they often lack essential nutrients and are high in sugar, salt and fat. Processed foods also tend to be low in fibre and protein, which are crucial for maintaining a feeling of fullness.

4. Avoid the temptation to overeat in the evening At sunset, many Muslims come together with family and friends for the fast-breaking evening meal (Iftar). During these occasions, it may be tempting to overindulge in sweets, salty snacks and fatty dishes.

But overeating can strain the digestive system, cause discomfort and disrupt sleep.

Instead, listen to your body’s signals, control your portions, and eat mindfully – this means slowly and without distractions.

Start with something small, such as a date and a glass of water. You may choose to complete the Maghrib prayer before returning for your main meal and more fluids.

5. Keep moving Finally, try to include some light exercise into your schedule, to maintain your fitness and muscle mass, and promote sleep.

But avoid heavy workouts, sauna and intensive sports while fasting, as these may increase dehydration, which can increase your risk of feeling faint and falling.