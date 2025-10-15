Rangoli made of spices lights up Dubai's Diwali festivities

Dubai, Oct 15 (PTI) In a vibrant fusion of culture and community spirit, a marketplace in Dubai has created, what is being billed as the 'largest' rangoli of spices in the Gulf city, spicing up the local Diwali celebrations.

The massive rangoli, which measures six metres by six metres, was crafted using over 60 kg of various spices, including cinnamon, turmeric, chilli, coriander, and cloves, all sourced from the Waterfront Market itself.

The unique artwork, which filled the market's atrium with both vivid colour and rich, aromatic fragrance, was officially unveiled in a recent special ceremony as part of the DFRE's city-wide Diwali celebrations.

The event was graced by Sunil Kumar, Consul (Passport) from the Consulate General of India, along with representatives from the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

The event marked the spirit of togetherness, culture and community, the organisers said in a press release.

The spice rangoli is on public display at the Waterfront Market from October 8 to October 26.