Rare snowstorm blankets Texas

Houston, Jan 21 (PTI) Texans woke up to a rare white sheet of snow on Tuesday as a powerful winter storm swept through the state, triggering the first-ever blizzard warning for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain, shutting down highways and airports across the region.

Nearly 2,000 flights were cancelled nationwide with another 10,000 delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Houston’s airports suspended operations as the storm made travel hazardous.

The Arctic blast sent temperatures plunging, leaving much of the eastern US shivering in record cold.

Winter storm warnings stretched from Texas to North Carolina, with freezing rain and snow expected to move eastward into Wednesday.

Louisiana officials urged residents to stay off icy roads, warning of potential power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

In New Orleans, near-freezing temperatures disrupted Mardi Gras preparations. Grocery stores were packed with shoppers stocking up on supplies.

Farther north, New York faced heavy lake-effect snow, with up to two feet expected near Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. A state of emergency was declared in several counties, as frigid temperatures added to the storm’s impact. PTI SKH GSP GSP