Ready to deal with ‘external and internal' threats: Pakistan CDF Munir

Islamabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday said his forces were ready to deal with the threats posed by the external and international elements. Munir visited Gujranwala and Sialkot garrisons, where he was briefed on the formation’s operational readiness and key initiatives for strengthening combat preparedness, according to a statement by the army.

“Pakistan Army remains fully focused on both internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid campaigns, extremist ideologies, and divisive elements seeking to undermine national stability,” he emphasised on the occasion.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

In an internal challenge, the government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, Munir lauded their high morale and steadfast commitment to national security while underscoring the importance of rigorous and mission-oriented training.

He also witnessed a field training exercise and an advanced simulator training facility, lauding the formation's high professional standards and overall state of readiness.

Emphasising the significance of technological adaptability, he noted that modern warfare demands agility, precision, situational awareness and swift decision-making.