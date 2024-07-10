Ready to provide all possible assistance to address urgent needs of Maldives: Chinese envoy

Male, Jul 10 (PTI) Noting the importance attached to the Maldives by President Xi Jinping, Beijing's envoy here on Wednesday assured President Mohamed Muizzu that the Chinese government would provide all possible assistance to address the urgent needs of the archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean.

Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives, Wang Lixin reaffirmed China's commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relations during her meeting with President Muizzu, seen as a pro-China leader, here on Wednesday.

“We are ready to work closely with the Maldivian side to implement the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and President Dr Muizzu to promote the social & economic development of Maldives and bring more benefits to the Maldivian people,” Wang posted on X after her meeting at the President's Office.

Muizzu’s office, in a statement, said during the courtesy call, when the President and the Ambassador addressed the issues highlighted during Muizzu's State visit to China earlier this year, and avenues to expedite the implementation of agreed issues.

Muizu’s January visit to China had resulted in multiple agreements. Details for one of the agreements made public later, the Maldives will get free “non-lethal” military equipment and training from China's military, the first such deal with China against its earlier exclusive assistance towards urban and economic development of the Maldives.

On Wednesday, Wang assured Muizzu that the Chinese government would provide all possible assistance to address the urgent needs of the Maldives.

“She highlighted the close ties between both countries and noted the distinctive bond and importance attached to the Maldives, by the Chinese President His Excellency Xi Jinping,” the statement said.

President Muizzu and Ambassador Wang also discussed ways the two countries can collaborate to promote tourism in the Maldives, it added.

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17 last year, Muizzu formally requested India to withdraw all its military personnel, the last of which left in mid-May as the archipelagic nation stepped up military relations with China.

Meanwhile, a local media report said, Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) has said that the first ship carrying perishable goods from India will dock in Addu city later on Wednesday evening.

"MPL and Hithadhoo Regional Port worked together with Indian shipping companies to arrange regular transportation of perishable goods for the people of Addu. The first ship will carry fruits, vegetables, onions, garlic and eggs. It will dock at Hithadhoo port at 8:00 pm local time on Wednesday," news portal Adhadhu.com said, quoting MPL CEO Mohamed Wajeeh Ibrahim.