Record number of journalists killed in Israel-Gaza conflict: CPJ reports 63 journalist deaths

New Delhi: Nearly two-months old ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, sparked by Hamas' unprecedented attack on October 7, has proven to be the deadliest month for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began data collection in 1992. The toll on media workers amid the ongoing conflict is alarming.

CPJ is investigating reports of journalists killed, injured, or missing since the conflict's onset. As of December 5, the preliminary findings are grim, with at least 63 journalists and media workers among the more than 16,000 lives lost in the hostilities.

The deadliest day for journalists occurred on the war's first day, October 7, with six casualties. November 18 marked the second-deadliest day, claiming five journalists' lives.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) informed Reuters and Agence France Press on October 27 that it could not guarantee the safety of journalists operating in the Gaza Strip. This revelation came after the agencies sought assurances that their journalists would be safe from Israeli strikes.

Journalists in Gaza face exceptional risks, including devastating airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and power outages, especially during the Israeli ground assault.

As of December 5, CPJ's investigations have revealed that among the 63 confirmed journalist and media worker deaths. 56 were Palestinian, 4 were Israelis and 3 were Lebanese. Additionally, 11 journalists were reported injured, 3 journalists were reported missing and 19 journalists were reported arrested.

CPJ is also looking into numerous unconfirmed reports of journalists facing harm, detention, or threats, as well as instances of damage to media offices and journalists' homes.

Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, emphasized, "Journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties."

The sacrifices made by journalists covering this conflict, particularly in Gaza, underscore the unprecedented toll and threats faced, with many losing colleagues, families, and media facilities. Fleeing for safety, they find themselves in a perilous situation with no safe place or exit.

The Committee to Protect Journalists is an independent, nonprofit respected and credible organization that promotes press freedom worldwide and defends the right of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal.