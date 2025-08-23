Red alert in Pakistan ahead of fresh monsoon spell

Peshawar, Aug 23 (PTI) A red alert warning of heavy monsoon rains and landslides in several regions across Pakistan till August 29 has been issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The warning comes as the country reels from earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, that claimed over 788 lives and 1,018 injuries.

More than 450 deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Punjab was the worst hit with 584 casualties, as per the NDMA data.

The NDMA issued the red alert on Friday, urging provincial and district administrations to brace for pot­­ential flooding as the fresh monsoon spell is forecast to lash the country from August 23 to 29.

According to an NDMA statement, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the upper parts of the country from August 22.

Torrential rains with strong winds are forecast till August 27 in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Flooding in urban areas is feared in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala in Punjab while landslides may strike Swat, Chitral, Hazara and other northern hilly belts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the statement.

In Punjab, heavy showers are likely in Rawalpindi and surrounding districts, with flash floods threatening the southwestern regions of Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to face intense downpours in Peshawar, Swat, Chitral and Hazara division, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Gilgit, Skardu and Hunza in PoK’s Gilgit-Baltistan region could witness road blockages due to rain-triggered landslides, the NDMA predicted.

Coastal Sindh may experience heavy rainfall until August 30. In Balochistan, strong winds and showers are expected between August 24 and 25 and again from August 27 to 30, with flash floods feared in the Naseerabad division of the province.

With reservoirs nearing full capacity, river levels could rise sharply, the NDMA predicted.

The Indus may swell to 500,000 cusecs at Taunsa, Guddu and Kalabagh in Punjab, while the Ravi and Chenab are also expected to surge, posing risks to low-lying areas, the statement said.

The NDMA said it is monitoring the situation and has placed provincial and district authorities on high alert for rescue and relief operations.

Citizens have been advised to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to northern regions and exercise caution in flood-prone areas. PTI AYZ SH SKS GSP GSP