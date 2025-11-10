Red Fort Car Blast: Prez extends condolences to families of deceased

Luanda (Angola), Nov 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed "heartfelt condolences" to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that took place in a moving car near Red Fort in Delhi. "I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured," the President, who is on a State Visit to Angola and Botswana, posted on social media platform X.

A sudden explosion tore through a slow-moving car near the congested Red Fort metro station during Monday evening’s rush hour, killing at least eight people and leaving 24 injured besides setting several vehicles ablaze, officials said.

The injured were transported to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, located a few kilometres away, they said. The blast shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away, and the bang reverberated as far as the ITO crossing, several kilometres from the site.

A high alert was declared across the capital and neighbouring states as police intensified vehicle checks at city borders. PTI ABS NES RD RD