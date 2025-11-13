Referendum to endorse political charter will be held alongside general elections: Yunus

Dhaka, Nov 13 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Thursday announced that a referendum to endorse a political charter will be held alongside national elections on the same day in February next year.

“Considering all related matters, we have decided the referendum to be staged alongside the national election on the same day,” Yunus said in a televised address to the nation after a meeting with his advisers.

Yunus said the Council of Advisers on Thursday approved the “July Charter Implementation Order, 2025”.

A National Consensus Commission headed by Yunus drafted the July Charter, incorporating over 80 reform proposals following consultations with several political parties, including former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The political parties signed the document at a ceremony on October 17, but differences surfaced over its implementation process. The BNP said a referendum on it should be held on the voting day, while Jamaat wants it by November.

Despite multiple rounds of discussions, the political parties have failed to reach a consensus on many reforms under the charter.

"The (advisory council) order also pointed out that an arrangement will be made to incorporate the July Charter in the Constitution in line with the (political parties) commitment to implement it," Yunus said.