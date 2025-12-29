Regional, new parties rush to form alliance in Nepal ahead of general elections

Kathmandu, Dec 29 (PTI) Regional and emerging political parties in Nepal rush to form alliances ahead of the March 5 general elections, in a move likely to challenge traditional parties which have ruled the Himalayan nation for decades.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah (Balen), Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) chairperson Ravi Lamichhane and Minister for Energy and Water Resources Kulman Ghising have agreed to contest the election together under the banner of RSP.

An agreement was reached between RSP and the leader of Ujyalo Nepal Party, Kulman Ghising, for party unification and contesting the forthcoming general election under the banner of RSP with bell as the election symbol, according to a joint statement signed by Balen and Lamichhane on behalf of the RSP and Anup Kumar Upadhyaya on behalf of UNP.

Earlier on Sunday, Mayor Balen and RSP chair Lamichhane signed an agreement for contesting the March 5 election jointly under the banner of RSP.

The signing of the tripartite agreement among Balen, Lamichhane and Ghising can be termed as a big achievement for the Gen Z youths who fought against corruption, nepotism and political disorder in Nepal.

Lamichhane, a television journalist turned politician, succeeded in achieving fourth position for his six-month-old party during the 2022 election with 21 seats in the 275-seat House of Representatives.

Balen, a former rapper and an independent candidate, secured overwhelming votes to be elected as the Mayor of Kathmandu three years ago and brought about sweeping changes to beautify and bring concrete reforms in the metropolis.

He defeated the candidates of the two largest parties, Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, during the 2022 local level elections and grabbed the mayor's chair.

Ghising is known as the hero of the Ujyalo Nepal or bright Nepal, who ended 16-hour-long load shedding in Nepal during his eight-year tenure as CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority a decade ago.

The troika has garnered the support of Gen Z leaders, including Raksha Bam and Sudan Gurung, and the majority of the Gen Z voters are likely to side with them, in a move that is likely to hurt the traditional parties like Nepali Congress, CPM-UML and the Nepali Communist Party in the elections.

As per the agreement, Ghising will become the Vice President of RSP, led by Lamichhane, and Balen will be the Prime Minister candidate and leader of the Parliamentary Party of RSP after the general election.

The troika signed a seven-point agreement on Monday evening, announcing their unification.

They expressed commitment to end corruption and bring good governance, pursue meritocracy for attaining prosperity and social justice. RSP is likely to emerge as an alternative force in the political mainstream in the country, after joining hands with Balen and Ghising.

Meanwhile, an agreement has been reached between Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-Nepal) and a faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) on Monday for party unification. Chairperson of JSP Nepal, Upendra Yadav, and Co-chair of JSP, Renu Yadav, have inked the party unification deal, according to sources close to JSP Nepal.

The agreement for unification between JSP Nepal and JSP comes a day after JSP Nepal and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) reached an understanding for party unification.

They agreed to unite the parties, citing the guarantee of protection and promotion of the federal republic as well as the rights of Madhes and Madhesi people.

The majority of the central committee members of JSP would join the party led by Upendra Yadav, according to Pradeep Yadav, a leader of JSP Nepal.

As the election date of March 5 is approaching, the news about breaking up and unification between different parties and groups are pouring in.

Earlier on December 24, Rastriya Prajatantra Party led by Rajendra Lingden and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal led by Kamal Thapa signed an agreement for unification.