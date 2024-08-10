Relationship with Maldives very important: Jaishankar

Male, Aug 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Maldives is "no ordinary neighbour" of India and emphasised that New Delhi will continue to nurture it and find practical ways of expressing friendship with the archipelagic nation.

Jaishankar also explained how India values its diaspora and the impact that the Indian-origin members have across the globe while interacting with the Indian diaspora here during his three-day official visit.

His visit, the first high-level trip from India, is aimed at resetting the bilateral relationship after pro-China President Mohammad Muizzu assumed office last year.

According to the Indian embassy in the Maldives, the Indian expatriate community in the country has an approximate strength of 27,000. They have a strong presence in the health and education sector. There are Indian unskilled workers and most of them are engaged in the construction sector.

Before the Diaspora event, Jaishankar met President Muizzu and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region. He also virtually inaugurated and handed over to the Maldives a massive water and sanitation project worth USD 110 million funding from India at 28 islands covering seven per cent of its population.

“We say ‘Neighbourhood First’ today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We give a lot of attention to the countries of the Indian Ocean. We have a policy called SAGAR. But I do want to say that Maldives is not just an ordinary neighbour,” Jaishankar said.

“And the proof of that is actually in our history. Today, at many of my meetings, the Maldivian side, the minister or the high officials, they reminded me of our (India’s) participation, our contribution to the events in November 1988, which is so important,” he said, in an apparent reference to India’s timely help to avert a coup of ouster of the then elected government following the siege of Male by the Tamil mercenaries from the People's Liberation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).

Jaishankar also listed other examples such as the 2004 Tsunami, a water crisis in Male and the recent Covid-19 vaccination when India stood strong behind its south-western neighbour in the Indian Ocean, and said, “In many cases, I would say our closeness, our friendship, our relationship, they have been expressed by very practical things which you have done, things which are appreciated and remembered and valued.” “So when we speak about the relationship, to understand that relationships like between two people, countries, the minds and sentiments of countries are also personal. That people remember, you know when you have been with them in times of difficulty,” he said and added that the relationship (with Maldives) is “a very important part. We will continue to nurture it. We will find practical ways of expressing our friendship.” Talking about the widespread Indian diaspora – he said, there are almost three and a half crore NRIs and PIOs across the world – Jaishankar said, “(For the world), India is the Indian that they know. India is the doctor who's treated them. India is the teacher who's educated. India is the engineer who has worked with them.” “(So) Under Prime Minister Modi and fully there's a tremendous focus on the value which the Indian community across the world provides to India. And the reason is ... across the world, people take that individual experience. That is something you have done, the contribution you have made, some relationship you have,” he explained.

Talking about the new reality of demography, he said, “If you look at the global demography, definitely in the next five to 10 years, more and more professions in the world will have Indians working there and working there responsibly.” After his remarks, members of the diaspora present put forth their practical difficulties and sought intervention from India to resolve the issues.

India's Mission head at Male, Munu Mahawar was also present on the occasion.