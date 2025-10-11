Religious harmony Singapore enjoys should not be taken for granted, says minister

Singapore, Oct 11 (PTI) Religion and ethnicity are being used to divide societies around the world, Singapore minister K Shanmugam has said, asserting that the religious harmony enjoyed by the city-state's people should not be taken for granted, according to a media report on Saturday.

Speaking at an event on Friday, Coordinating Minister for National Security Shanmugam said that Singaporeans are more exposed to happenings around the world, including religious tensions, through social media and the internet, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Around the world, religion and ethnicity are being used to divide societies – and multi-ethnicity Singapore is not immune to these pressures, he said.

Still, Singapore has maintained “a very precious peace” which must be preserved for future generations, said Shanmugam, who is also serving as Minister for Home Affairs.

“It’s incumbent on all of us as Singaporeans to continue the work, so that our next generations can continue to inherit a Singapore that has this kind of religious and racial harmony,” he said at an event.

He outlined three principles which have built religious harmony, which are the secular nature of the state, the principle of equality among religions and the creation of a common space for all.

“We don’t bring religion into politics or politics into religion in a very obvious way,” he said.

Society has to keep to a “framework of secular values” so that everyone feels equal, rather than whose religion is superior, he added.

The minister said that English is Singapore’s primary language, even though 74 per cent of the population is Chinese. Malays, mostly of Islamic faith, and Indians, a mix of Hindus, Christians, Muslims and Sikhs among others are part of the larger six million plus population of the city state. Singapore has created a common space, regardless of race and religion, and people of different religions respect one another’s beliefs and practices, he said.

“We back these principles up with law, so that if red lines are crossed, we move in with policy and with enforcement,” said Shanmugam. PTI GS SKS GRS