Republican caucuses: Voting kicks off in Iowa

New Delhi: After months of campaigning, the leadoff Republican presidential voting contest is underway.

Voters in Iowa are gathered at caucus sites across the state to register their preference for the 2024 GOP nominee. It is the coldest Iowa caucus date on record.

The winner is expected to get a boost heading into New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary next week, but the results don't always spell success for the rest of the campaign season. Still, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are hoping for a strong showing against former President Donald Trump, the presumed front-runner. (AP)