Republican presidential candidate Ramaswamy to deliver major foreign policy speech on China in Ohio

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will deliver a major foreign policy speech on China in his home state of Ohio on Thursday that, among other things, would include diversifying America's supply chain to countries like India, his campaign has announced.
Ramaswamy, 38, has made his stand against China a core part of his presidential campaign which is gaining a lot of traction and helping in increasing his support base among the Republicans.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, his campaign said Ramaswamy would lay out in his speech extensive details of his plans on how to address the Chinese challenge.
"Political outsider and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will offer unprecedented detail on how the United States will declare independence from Communist China in a speech on Thursday, September 21," the Vivek Campaign said.
"In his home state of Ohio, Vivek will describe with unparalleled specificity how the United States will declare economic independence from an adversary that powers our modern way of life, from the phones in our pockets to the shoes on our feet," it said.
"He will lay out how through near-shoring to the US and diversifying Chinese supply chains to our allies instead (South Korea, Japan, India, others), we can fortify US security while also improving economic prosperity for all Americans," it added.
Time magazine on Wednesday wrote that Ramaswamy is "Trump's most obvious heir".
"Whether or not Trump sees the 2024 race through, Ramaswamy may well be his heir apparent. Unless he wants to cash in and disappear, he isn't going anywhere any time soon," the magazine wrote.