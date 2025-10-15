Resolutions on key public health challenges adopted as WHO's South-East Asia session concludes in Colombo

Colombo, Oct 15 (PTI) The 78th session of WHO South-East Asia concluded on Wednesday with member states adopting resolutions on key public health challenges to accelerate health for all.

The highlight of the three-day annual governing body meeting, hosted by Sri Lanka, was the "Colombo Declaration" on "Healthy Ageing through strengthened primary health care", adopted at a ministerial round table, a statement by WHO said.

The declaration aims at health and well-being of the ageing population, expected to double in South-East Asia by 2050.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Officer-In-Charge for WHO South-East Asia, Dr Catharina Boehme, felicitated Maldives for achieving triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of Hepatitis B, HIV and Syphilis, the first country to achieve this feat globally.

Nepal and Timor-Leste were recognised for eliminating rubella and malaria, respectively.

To combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), member states adopted a resolution to strengthen national health sector and multi-sectoral collaboration, ownership and oversight of the AMR response at the highest levels of government, among other key initiatives.

An estimated 4.71 million AMR-associated deaths globally in 2021 were linked to bacterial AMR, with over half of them occurring in the Asia-Pacific region, the statement said.

The AMR resolution also calls for updating national action plan and policy strategies in line with the regional roadmap and accelerating the implementation of human health sector priorities aligned with core interventions in WHO's people-centered approach by increasing domestic financing.

The member states also adopted a resolution to strengthen multi-sectoral coordination and collaboration for emergency preparedness, response and recovery, ensuring alignment of national efforts with regional and global frameworks.

They agreed to prioritise investments in preparedness, resilience and responsiveness, and timely emergency medical care through initiatives such as the "Emergency Medical Teams", it said.

The Regional Committee agreed on updated Policies and Business Rules for South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF 2.0) from the 2026-2027 biennium, the statement said.

Member states also urged to consider contributing to and advocating for resource mobilisation for the sustainability of the fund, including engaging partners and donors, it said.

The SEARHEF has supported 49 emergencies in 10 member states, since its inception in 2008. The mandate of the fund was expanded in 2016 to also support emergency preparedness, it said.

The member states also agreed to put health at the heart of climate action by utilising "evidence-informed" tools tailored to local contexts to identify and address vulnerabilities, ensuring equitable access to quality health services for all, particularly the most vulnerable populations, among others.

On migrant health, they agreed to integrate migrant-sensitive approaches, as appropriate, within Universal Health Coverage policies and health system strengthening to ensure equitable access to quality health services without financial hardship for migrants, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, it said.

The resolution also calls for strengthening cross-border and multi-sectoral collaboration to address the specific health needs of migrants.

To combat the use of smokeless tobacco, novel nicotine products and areca nut, the member states endorsed the "Regional Strategic Framework" which focuses on strengthening national legislation, regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms, including comprehensive bans on manufacture, sale, advertising, promotion and sponsorship of these products.

The framework emphasises on enacting policies to restrict availability of these products, integrate cessation and counselling services, enhancing surveillance and strengthening multi-sectoral coordination involving various sectors to ensure coherent national implementation, the statement said.

The other resolutions included implementing global standards and regional roadmap on health promoting schools, recognising the critical role of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) systems in advancing universal health coverage and evidence-based governance, promoting physical activity and introducing health humanities to health professional education and training in the region.

The committee decided to extend and expand till 2030, the regional milestones of "SEAHEARTS", an initiative to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in the region, the statement said.

At a side event to recognise public health achievements in the region, Dr Boehme felicitated the winners of the Public Health Champions Awards.

The Female Community Health Volunteers (FCHVs) programme of Nepal, for its transformative role, the LEPRA Society for its exceptional contribution in the area of Neglected Tropical Diseases and disability and Dr Satendra Singh, Director-Professor of Physiology from Delhi, for championing disability Inclusion in health systems and medical education.