Resurgence of Bharat here to stay, SC lawyer tells Stanford University

Washington, Mar 5 (PTI) The resurgence of Bharat, which has been a result of multiple factors including geopolitics, religious, cultural and economic, is going to stay and the country is not going back from here, a senior Supreme Court advocate has told the students and faculty of the prestigious Stanford University.

Advertisment

"The fact is that the generation of the seventies, eighties and nineties is sitting up and taking notice of Bharat as an exciting story that they now wish to be a part of, which I think is welcome. It's fantastic. I certainly believe that the resurgence in Bharat’s past is not a single variable equation. There are multiple factors here, geopolitical, religious, cultural, economic, whatnot.

"But this is here to stay and I think it's not going back from here," J Sai Deepak, Supreme Court advocate and author, said during a student fireside chat "Navigating Civilizational Narratives" at the Stanford India Dialogue: The Leaders of Tomorrow." The day-long conference was organized Saturday by Stanford India Policy and Economics Club (SIPEC), in partnership with the Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

"Is it going in a productive direction or is it non generative? If conversations are limited to social media battles, they will never be generative. The hope has been that people who wish to be at the forefront of it or at least contribute their might to it, produce content which lasts the test of time and not social media attention span. There is a very clear difference between the two," he said.

Advertisment

"I'm happy about the fact that more and more people are interested in producing the written work and that is proof of whether you're moving in the right direction or not. The good part is there is a supply side and the fact that the supply side has been met with resounding success of the last half a decade is proof of the existence of a demand side. So, the audience is ready.

So this takes you to a slightly different meta aspect, which is the presence of a ready audience is the reason for the shift of the Overton window in 2014, he said.

"The presence of the ready audience is the reason why multiple such options are being thrown up to ensure that this is no more a solo act, that there is a line of succession in place, at least in people's head spaces. It's also throwing up people who are contributing to the cultural movement. It's also producing people who are contributing to the tech side and the hope that they contribute to the cultural movement. These conversations are not happening in silos anymore and there's a reason for it," he said in response to a question.

"If a certain platform chooses to deep platform people like me because it believes that I'm dangerous, then we need alternatives. I think those alternatives are work in progress. So, we will not be dependent on platforms provided by the West anymore to ventilate our points of view. That sense of Atmanirbharta or independence is very, very crucial," Deepak said. PTI LKJ CK CK