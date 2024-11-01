Retired Boeing 737 aircraft transported by road in Pakistan for first time

Karachi, Nov 1 (PTI) A retired Boeing 737 aircraft was transported for the first time in Pakistan by road from Karachi to Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday.

The aircraft used by the defunct private airline, Shaheen Airways, has been decommissioned and reached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) hangars after completing a 165-kilometre journey by road.

“This is the first time in Pakistan that an aircraft has been hauled to another place on a specially designed trailer,” a spokesperson for the CAA said.

He said the aircraft would be used at the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) Hyderabad for training purposes.

An official of the logistics department of the Pakistan Airports Authority, which managed the relocation, said the cargo company had dismantled the flying wings of the aircraft and transported them on another specifically designed trailer.

“Both the trailers used were specially designed to handle the load and size.” Captain Shamshad Khan of the Motorway police said the cargo was not allowed to travel at night because of its abnormal size and it stayed at Nooriabad, 65 kilometres from Karachi, overnight before resuming the journey on Friday and reaching Hyderabad.

The Boeing aircraft has a seating capacity of 250 passengers and was in use from 1991 to 2015 and flew across Europe and the Middle East. It was retired in 2015. PTI CORR GSP GSP