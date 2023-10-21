Return of father 'biggest day of my life': Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the return of her father Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan after four years was the “biggest day“ of her life and predicted that the country will see the former prime minister staging another comeback in politics.

Sharif, 73, returned home on Saturday on a special flight after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK to head his party in the general elections expected to be held in January.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the 'Umeed-e-Pakistan' chartered plane.

Soon before Nawaz Sharif’s plane landed in Islamabad, Maryam said that it was the “biggest day “ of her life.

“The pain and suffering that Nawaz Sharif endured in the last 24 years are hardly comparable, and there are some wounds that will never heal, but the amount of times Nawaz Sharif has risen is probably not the same for anyone else,” Maryam said in a post on X.

The PML-N Vice President said that Pakistan is going to see another comeback of Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.

“Welcome Nawaz Sharif,” said his 49-year-old daughter, seen as his political heir.

On August 8, 2019, Maryam was arrested in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case while she was visiting her jailed father.

She was arrested from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore where her father had been serving a seven-year prison term since December 24, 2018, after he was convicted in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

In November 2019, she was released on bail by the Lahore High Court over the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Corruption charges.

On 3 January 2023, Maryam Nawaz was appointed as Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). PTI AMS AKJ AMS