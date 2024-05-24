Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig returning for 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Detective Benoit Blanc is all set for another adventure, his most dangerous yet.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson and actor Daniel Craig are bringing back the famed detective for a third "Knives Out" movie, which will arrive on Netflix in 2025, the streamer announced on Friday.

"Benoit Blanc returns in 2025," the streamer said in a post on social media platform X.

Titled "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery", the film promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors.

"The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to 'Knives Out' and 'Glass Onion', is called 'Wake Up Dead Man'," Johnson wrote on X.

"Knives Out" first released in 2019 with Johnson directing the second part in 2022. PTI BK RB RPA