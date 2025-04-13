Right time for India, UAE to invest in bilateral ties: Parliamentarian

Dubai, Apr 13 (PTI) This is the right time for India and the UAE to invest in the bilateral relationship as the two countries have the leadership with vision, a parliamentarian said.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, told PTI at the sidelines of the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit, which is currently underway in Dubai, that isolation was never a solution and nations must work together to overcome challenges facing the world.

"We have the right leadership with vision who understand the challenges and can see the opportunities. It's very important to focus on our bilateral relationship and take advantage of this opportunity," Al Nuaimi said.

"The old order that we used to know since the end of World War II is no longer binding us. We are poised at the intersection of change; it's not just trading. This is where we need the dialogue," Al Nuaimi said.

"If we engage in isolating our community and economy, we will only suffer. We must come together to create a formula of win-win. I believe this is doable," said Nuaimi, who inaugurated the summit.

Former Mauritius president Ameena Gurib-Fakim, the country's first female president, said the summit came when there was an urgent need to tackle inequalities.

"In this era of uncertainty, differences between the 'haves' and 'have nots' are increasing. To me, inequality is one of the worst issues that needs to be tackled urgently," Fakim told PTI.

Justice, peace and love are something that Mahatma Gandhi had long ago looped into the human consciousness, she said.

“We just need to bring them back into the narrative that is being set today. So, we need to have this dialogue -- sooner than later," added Fakim.

Huzaifa Khorakiwala, CEO and Executive Director of Wockhardt, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, said no place was as perfect as Dubai for the event to create a platform where differences could be aired to find common ground.

"Dubai redefines tolerance. It is a place where all the communities, cultures, religions, races -- everybody you can think of -- are welcome. So, of course, we wanted to hold our very first peace summit here," Khorakiwala, who organised the summit, told PTI at the sidelines of the two-day event inaugurated on Tuesday.

Khorakiwala said in a world where religions were being used to gain political power, it was important to involve people from all walks of life to nurture dialogue.

Another voice that echoed through the corridors of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, where the event is being held, was of India's first woman Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik who said inclusiveness was not a charity but a need of the hour.

"When I started playing as a para-athlete almost two decades ago, we did not have awareness, policies, and infrastructure or even the acceptance of persons with disabilities,” Malik told PTI.

"I have cherished and lived the change that happened due to good governance and inclusive policies," said Malik.

Today there is a growth of 300 per cent in women's participation in para-sports -- a perfect example of how narratives can be shifted when people are persistent, she added.

"That shift was possible because people in leadership roles as well as responsible citizens came together with the idea of an inclusive India. So, I think any kind of change is possible," added Malik.

Denmark Prince Mario-Max Shaumberg-Lippe said coming together irrespective of one’s social status was the key to an inclusive world.

“At the summit, for instance, the representatives are from almost every nation. Here we are in Dubai where people from all over live, work and politicise together. We get a glimpse into the world that we all need today,” Schaumberg-Lippe told PTI. PTI JR PY PY PY