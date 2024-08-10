Rise of coordinated anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to Blinken

Washington, Aug 10 (PTI) Observing the recent rise in violence against the Hindus in Bangladesh, American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged the Secretary of State Tony Blinken to engage directly with the interim government to end this outbreak of violence, including the targeting of Hindus, and to bring those responsible to justice.

In his letter dated August 8, a copy of which was released to the press on Friday, Krishnamoorthi said credible eyewitness reports of the anti-Hindu attacks in the New York Times, Times of India, BBC, and Reuters among other media outlets, demonstrate the scale of the attacks.

“I am writing to you regarding the fluid situation in Bangladesh and the rise of coordinated anti-Hindu violence in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. Now that Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as Chief Adviser for the interim government, it is of utmost urgency that the United States engage with his government for both bringing the violence to an end and the perpetrators to justice,” Krishnamoorthi wrote in a letter to Blinken.

The New York Times reports attacks throughout multiple neighbourhoods of the capital, Dhaka, as well as most large cities and numerous districts. The New York Times reported “60 killed” in violence following Hasina’s resignation, while the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council informed Reuters “that 45 out of 64 districts in the country had seen the targeting of mostly Hindu homes, businesses or temples this week.” Reuters also has reported hundreds of Hindus attempting to flee Bangladesh into India as a result of the religious violence, he wrote.

“Sadly, this is not the first time that anti-government protests in Bangladesh have metastasized into anti-Hindu violence. The anti-Hindu riots in October 2021 left nine people dead amidst the destruction of hundreds of homes, businesses and temples,” he said.

“In 2017, more than 107 Hindus were killed and 37 “disappeared” according to Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote The anti-Hindu riots of 2013, following the International Crimes Tribunal conviction of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Sayeedi for war crimes, were especially destructive,” he said.

“Instability in this region, fueled by religious intolerance and violence, is clearly not in the interest of the United States or our allies. I urge you to engage directly with Chief Adviser Yunus’ government and exert our influence to help his government end the violence and bring those responsible to justice,” Krishnamoorthi said in a letter to Blinken.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina, who abruptly resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.