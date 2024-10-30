Rishi Sunak bows out as UK Opposition Leader on Diwali

London, Oct 30 (PTI) Rishi Sunak bowed out as UK Opposition Leader in Parliament on Wednesday with a reference to his career's Diwali milestones, being appointed the country's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage two years ago during the Festival of Lights.

The 44-year-old, who has been serving as interim leader of the Conservatives until a new Tory leader is elected after the party's general election defeat in July, used his final Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons for a light-hearted exchange with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"I became leader of my party during Diwali and I now stand down during that same festival," said Sunak.

"I'm proud to have been the first British Asian Prime Minister, and I am even prouder that it was not that big a deal; and that speaks volumes about the values of the British people, of our country and of this Parliament. So will the Prime Minister join me in applauding the kindness, decency and tolerance that has always been the British way," he said.

It was during Diwali in October 2022 that Sunak, joined by wife Akshata and daughters Krishna and Anoushka, entered 10 Downing Street and went on to adorn its steps with diyas and rangoli for two consecutive years.

Starmer said all sections of the British Parliament were proud to have had Sunak “representing our diverse country” as prime minister. He also paid tribute to the outgoing Opposition Leader's “hard work, commitment and decency” despite their many political disagreements.

“I wish everyone celebrating in the UK and around the world a joyful Diwali, a time to come together to celebrate and focus on a brighter future,” said Starmer.

"Last Diwali, the Leader of the Opposition (Sunak) and his family lit the diyas outside 10 Downing Street. It was a significant moment in our national story. The first British Asian Prime Minister is a reminder that this is a country where people of every background have fulfilled their dreams, and it makes us all proud to be British,” added Starmer, who followed up the trend set by his Indian-origin predecessor to light diyas on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Tuesday evening to mark Diwali.

Alluding to some media speculation around his relocation plans to California, Sunak jokingly reiterated his intention to take his place on the backbenches of the Commons as member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.

“Today is my last appearance at PMQs and I am happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on earth, where the scenery is indeed worthy of a movie set and everybody is a character – that's right, if anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire,” he said, evoking much laughter among his parliamentary colleagues.

The Tory leadership election is set to conclude on Saturday, when one of Sunak’s former Cabinet colleagues – Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick – will be declared leader of the Conservatives to take Sunak's place as Leader of the Opposition. PTI AK ZH ZH