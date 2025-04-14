Rishi Sunak’s ex-aide charged with election betting offence in UK

London, Apr 14 (PTI) Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s ex-parliamentary aide is among 15 people charged on Monday with using confidential information when placing bets on the expected date of the general election last year.

The UK’s Gambling Commission had been conducting an investigation after it emerged in May last year that some members of the then-governing Conservative Party had placed bets on the possible date of the election – which had come as a surprise to most of the country when the British Indian leader picked July 4, 2024, as polling day.

Craig Williams, Sunak’s former parliamentary private secretary who had admitted placing a bet at the time, has now been charged over suspected cheating.

“The Gambling Commission has charged 15 people with offences under the Gambling Act 2005 following an investigation into alleged cheating related to bets placed on the timing of the 2024 general election,” the independent gambling watchdog said in a statement.

“The investigation, initiated in June 2024, focused on individuals suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets. Such actions constitute an offence of cheating under Section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005, a criminal offence,” it noted.

Among the others charged include Russell George, a Conservative member of the devolved Welsh Senedd, Tony Lee, a former campaign director for the Tories, and his wife, Laura Saunders – also a former Tory election candidate, and Nick Mason, the Conservatives' former chief data officer.

A former police officer, Jeremy Hunt, and other Tory staff or party workers are among those on the list of charges.

"The Conservative Party believes that those working in politics must act with integrity. Current members of staff who have been charged are being suspended with immediate effect,” said a spokesperson for the Opposition Conservative Party.

"These incidents took place in May last year. Our party is now under new leadership and we are cooperating fully with the Gambling Commission to ensure that their investigation can conclude swiftly and transparently," the spokesperson said.

Sunak, now a backbench member of Parliament after the Tories were defeated in the polls, had said at the time that he was “incredibly angry” on learning about the bets and that anyone found to have broken the rules should face the “full consequences of the law”.

The 15 people charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on June 13.

“The Commission, as the independent regulator of gambling in Britain, is committed to protecting consumers and the public, ensuring confidence in the industry, and upholding high standards among licensees,” the watchdog said, adding that it will continue to take “robust action” against illegal betting practices.

Under Sections 27 and 28 of the UK's Gambling Act, the Commission has the authority to investigate offences and bring criminal prosecutions.