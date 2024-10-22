Rising rates of head, neck cancers in England; poor twice at risk, says report

London, Oct 22 (PTI) There is a concerning rise in the number of people diagnosed with head and neck cancers, particularly throat cancer, in England, according to a new report.

The report also said people living in the poorest areas were almost twice as likely to have head and neck cancer compared to those in wealthier areas.

Between 2013 and 2020, there was a significant increase in head and neck cancer with more than 10,000 new cases and over 3,000 deaths reported in 2020, it said.

The cases of throat cancer saw a 47 per cent rise, according to the report by the University of Sheffield in collaboration with the Department of Health and Social Care.

Head and neck cancers are the sixth most common cancer group globally and the eighth most common in the UK.

Professor Zoe Marshman, Professor of Dental Public Health at the University of Sheffield and lead author of the report, said: “This report shows head and neck cancer is on the increase with stark inequalities across the country and an apparent north/south divide." “People living in deprived areas are much more likely to be diagnosed with oral, oropharyngeal, and laryngeal cancers and to be diagnosed at a late stage which makes treatment more difficult and survival less likely," Marshman said.

“To address these will require national and local government, NHS organisations and charities to work together to reduce the risk factors for head and neck cancer (such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption and HPV vaccine uptake) which are all things that individuals can struggle to change without help.

“Improved access to health services including local NHS dentistry is one key way to support early detection.” Head and neck cancer is a term used to describe different types of cancer of the head and neck, including mouth and throat cancers.

Professor Ali Khurram, Professor and Honorary Consultant Pathologist at the University of Sheffield, said: “Head and neck cancer can have a devastating effect on the lives of people with the disease and their families. Although head and neck cancer is one of the most common cancers in England with a significantly worse survival compared to other cancers, its awareness among the public, health professionals and funding organisations is poor. This report, which is the first of its kind, provides the opportunity to galvanise action to reverse these worrying trends.” The report emphasised the need for immediate action from government agencies, healthcare organisations, charities, and professional societies to address the rising rates of head and neck cancers.

Key recommendations of the report include: Reducing tobacco use: Implementing comprehensive tobacco control measures to decrease smoking rates.

Limiting alcohol consumption: Promoting responsible drinking habits and reducing excessive alcohol intake.

Increasing HPV vaccination: Ensuring widespread access to the HPV vaccine, which is associated with certain types of head and neck cancer.

Improving early detection: Enhancing early detection and diagnosis programmes, particularly in areas with high cancer rates.

The report also highlighted the importance of further research in developing more effective methods for detecting and treating head and neck cancers, especially in disadvantaged communities.