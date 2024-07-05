Roadside blast kills 3 people in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jul 5 (PTI) A roadside blast killed at least three people and injured seven in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, rescue officials said.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the blast occurred near Jalala Bridge in Tehsil Takht Bai in Mardan district. The rescue authorities immediately shifted the deceased and the injured to Mardan Medical Complex.

Police teams rushed to the site and collected evidence to determine the nature of the explosion, whether it was caused by explosive material or a cylinder blast.

On Wednesday, a former Senator and three others were assassinated in a car bomb blast triggered through a remote-control device in restive northwest Pakistan, police said.

Hidayat Ullah was in the Damadola area of Mamond Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan in connection with a by-election campaign for his nephew Najeeb Ullah Khan when the blast occurred.

The by-election for PK 22 Provincial Assembly Constituency is due on July 12.

On Monday, security forces gunned down nine terrorists, including key commanders, of a banned outfit in two operations in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan Army's media wing said.

The operations were conducted in Lakki Marwat and Khyber districts. PTI CORR GSP GSP