Roman emperor kneeling before Persian king: what should we read behind the new statue unveiled in Tehran?

Sydney, Nov 16 (The Conversation) The depiction of a defeated Roman emperor, subjugated by Shapur I, is not new: it draws on the triumphal imagery of ancient Iran. But its appearance in Enghelab Square, Tehran, comes at a time when the government is seeking to exalt national resistance.

A new statue unveiled in Iran in recent days depicts a Roman emperor submitting to a Persian king. Erected in Tehran's Enghelab Square, the statue, titled " Kneeling Before Iran," shows the emperor prostrating himself before Shapur I (who reigned from around 242 to 270 CE). But where does this imagery come from? And why was this statue erected now? Shapur's rise -------------- In the 3rd century AD, a new dynasty called the Sassanids seized power in ancient Iran. Within a few years, the first Sassanid king, Ardashir I, began to threaten Roman territories in Mesopotamia (in the regions corresponding to modern-day Turkey, Iraq, and Syria). The Romans had wrested these lands from the Parthians, the predecessors of the Sassanids.

Ardashir now intended to reconquer some of these lost territories. He achieved some successes in the 230s. But his son and successor, Shapur I, took this ambition to a whole new level. The latter defeated a Roman army that came to invade him in 244, a victory that led to the death of the young Roman emperor Gordian III .

In the 250s, Shapur launched a major offensive into Roman territory through Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. Two large Roman armies were defeated, and dozens of cities fell. In 253, he captured Antioch, one of the empire's most important cities. Some of its inhabitants, who were at the theater when the city fell, fled in terror as arrows rained down on the city .

The emperor takes prisoner ------------------------------ While the fall of Antioch was a major defeat for the Romans, the turning point came in 260. After a battle at Edessa (in present-day southern Turkey), the Roman emperor Valerian was captured. This was the first and only time in history that a Roman emperor fell alive into enemy hands. Valerian was taken to Persia, along with thousands of other prisoners.

His fate subsequently gave rise to numerous stories. According to one of them, Valerian and some captured soldiers were forced to build a bridge over the Karun River at Shushtar. The remains of this structure, known as Band-e Qayṣar ("the Emperor's Bridge"), are still visible today.

According to another account, Shapur demanded that Valerian get down on all fours to serve as a footstool so that the Persian king could mount his horse. Shapur also allegedly ordered that after his death, Valerian's body be preserved, stuffed, and placed in a cabinet . Thus, the humiliation was complete.

Representations of Shapur's victories over Rome were erected throughout the Persian Empire. Several sculpted bas-reliefs celebrating these triumphs have survived to this day. The most famous is undoubtedly in Bishapur, in southern Iran, where Shapur built a magnificent palace. It depicts Shapur richly dressed and seated on a horse. Beneath the horse lies the body of Gordian III. Behind him stands the captive Valerian, held by Shapur's right hand. The figure in front represents Emperor Philip I (who reigned from 244 to 249 AD), Gordian's successor. He implores the release of the defeated Roman army.

Shapur also had a huge inscription engraved in three languages, which notably celebrated his major victories over the Romans. Known today as Res Gestae Divi Saporis , it can still be seen at Naqsh-i Rustam, in southern Iran.

The great Roman Empire had been profoundly humiliated. The Persians carried off immense resources, but also specialists such as builders, architects, and artisans from the conquered cities . Some cities of the Persian Empire were even repopulated with these captives.

A new statue celebrating an old victory ------------------------------------------ The statue unveiled in Tehran appears to be directly inspired by a commemorative bas-relief from Naqsh-i Rustam. The kneeling figure is presented in several media outlets as Valerian. If it is indeed inspired by the Naqsh-i Rustam bas-relief, this kneeling figure more likely represents Philip I, as Valerian is depicted standing before Shapur. Nevertheless, official statements confirm that it is indeed Valerian, notably that of Mehdi Mazhabi, director of the Tehran Municipal Beautification Organization, recorded in a report :"The statue of Valerian reflects a historical truth: Iran has always been a land of resistance throughout the centuries […] By installing this project in Enghelab Square, we want to create a link between the glorious past of this land and its hopeful present." Shapur's great victories over the Romans remain a source of national pride in Iran. The statue has thus been described as a symbol of national defiance following the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Although these Sasanian victories date back more than 1,700 years, Iran continues to celebrate them. The statue is clearly addressed to the Iranian people, in the wake of the American attacks. It remains to be seen whether it also constitutes a warning to the West.