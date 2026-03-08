RSP heads towards historic victory in Nepal, Balen Shah likely next PM

Kathmandu, Mar 8 (PTI) The RSP led by young rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah 'Balen' was on Sunday headed towards a spectacular victory with over two-thirds seats in general elections that saw the legacy parties face rout at the hustings in Nepal.

Formed in 2022, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won 122 of the 165 directly elected seats in the House of Representative elections, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The EC has announced results for 159 of the 165 seats as of 8:30 pm.

Results for six seats remain to be declared, the EC said, adding, the counting that had started on Thursday soon after voting ended will conclude by Monday afternoon for direct seats.

On Saturday, RSP's 35-year-old prime-ministerial candidate Balen defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli, the chair of Nepal's one of the largest parties -- CPN-UML -- by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes in the Jhapa-5 constituency.

Balen is expected to be the next prime minister of Nepal, reflecting a public mood of rejection of established parties. He will be the first Madhesi prime minister of the Himalayan nation and also the youngest to occupy the top post in the country's parliamentary history.

The Nepali Congress (NC) is a distant second, winning 17 seats while the CPN-(UML) of ousted prime minister Oli won just eight seats and is leading in two constituencies.

The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) won seven seats, the Shram Sanskriti Party won three while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) won one seat, the EC data showed. Among the winners is one independent.

Independent candidate Mahabir Pun, who had resigned as education minister in the interim government, won in Myagdi-1 constituency in remote mountain districts beating his nearest rivals from the CPN-(UML) and the NC. The RSP had not fielded any candidate against him.

The seats won by RSP, headed by Ravi Lamichhane, include a clean sweep of all 15 constituencies of three districts in Kathmandu Valley.

RSP chairman Lamichhane won with a huge margin from the Chitwan-2 constituency, marking his third consecutive victory, with 54,402 votes against his nearest rival, NC's Mina Kumari Kharel getting only 14,564 votes.

Former deputy speaker Indira Rana Magar, of the RSP, won by a huge margin from Jhapa-2 by defeating the speaker of the dissolved House of Representatives and senior leader of CPN-UML Dev Raj Ghimire.

Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa, 49, who was projected as his party’s prime ministerial candidate, lost from Dhanusha-4 constituency to Amaresh Singh of the RSP.

Other senior leaders of Nepali Congress, including general secretary Guru Raj Ghimire, Shekhar Koirala and Bimalendra Nidhi, also faced defeat.

Harka Rai, chairman of the Shram Sanskriti Party, won from Sunsari-1, defeating RSP candidate Goma Tamang.

RPP's Gyanendra Shahi defeated his closest rival, Naresh Bhandari of the NCP in the Jumla constituency of Karnali province and became the only winning candidate of the pro-monarchist party.

According to the EC, former prime minister and NCP leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' won from Rukum Purba district beating Lilamani Gautam of the CPN-UML.

However, two other former prime ministers lost from their respective strongholds amid the RSP tsunami that decimated the old guard in the Himalayan nation.

“Prachanda changed his constituency time and again seeking a safer one and this time he contested the election from remote Rukum East, one of the strongholds of the erstwhile Maoist party,” said Sunil Babu Pant, a former Parliament member.

The former Maoist guerrilla commander also dissolved the CPN-Maoist Centre and changed the name of the party to Nepali Communist Party (NCP) after merging two dozen fringe parties into it, he pointed out.

The biggest loss by a legacy party that sent shockwaves across the Himalayan country was of course RSP's Balen defeating Oli in what became the proverbial David versus Goliath fight.

Another former prime minister Madhav Nepal, 73, the co-coordinator of the NCP, lost in Rautahat-1 to RSP's Rajesh Kumar Chaudhari.

However, it was not just the heavyweights from the legacy political parties that faced defeats. The RSP dismantled many strongholds, pockets and core areas of Nepal's two big parties, the Nepali Congress (NC) and the CPN-UML.

Ten office bearers of the CPN-UML, including the party's general secretary Shankar Pokharel, three vice presidents, one deputy general secretary and four secretaries, lost the election, while more than half a dozen NC strongmen also lost the election, the EC data showed.

Gen Z, through its two-day intensified protests on September 8 and 9 last year, ousted Oli, who was heading a coalition government with the backing of the Nepali Congress.

Soon after when the elections were announced, the major issues raised by Gen Z before and during the campaign became anti-corruption, good governance, an end to nepotism, generational change in political leadership, etc.

“Legacy parties failed to convince voters for whom the major issues included fighting corruption and an end to nepotism apart from a generational change in political leadership of the Himalayan nation,” said Saraswatee Karmacharya, a journalist at Nepal Samacharpatra.

“And along with the parties, sank the political futures of the respective old leaders, who had resorted to musical chair politics over the last two decades. No wonder, they were rejected,” she added.

The election also saw 14 women candidates emerge victorious, with as many as 13 from the RSP, The Kathmandu Post said. One is from the NC.

The election was being closely watched by India, which is hoping for a stable government in the politically-fragile Himalayan country to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people and government of Nepal for the successful conduct of the election.

“It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly. This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey,” Modi said in a post on X.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the March 5 election to the House of Representatives.

Of the 275 members of Parliament, 165 are being elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 through a proportionate method.

Around 3,400 candidates were vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The RSP is also leading in proportional voting system with 28,53,096 votes followed by the Nepali Congress with 9,58,125 votes.

The CPN-UML has received 8,28,428 votes, the Nepali Communist Party 3,99,524, the RPP 2,05,363 and Shram Sanskriti Party 1,55,524 votes, according to the EC.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that all the counting under direct voting will conclude by Monday afternoon while proportionate vote counting will conclude by Wednesday morning.

"Seat allotment and certificate distribution to the candidates under proportionate voting will be completed by March 19," the EC said.